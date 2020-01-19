Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken a major dig at Anthony Martial after he missed a big chance in today’s defeat to Liverpool.

Keane, speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of this evening’s big game, as quoted in the tweet below from United Xtra, said that Martial miss summed him up, showing why he’s not quite at the level required for Man Utd.

Roy Keane on Martial miss: “That sums up his career in a nutshell. You hit that target. That’s why he’s not quite good enough for United. That moment summed him up.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 19, 2020

Martial has certainly shown moments of real quality during his time as a United player, but he’s also struggled to consistently deliver the goods.

While Keane is known for pulling no punches in his analysis, it seems a pretty fair assessment of the Frenchman on this occasion.

United were without star striker Marcus Rashford today at Anfield, and it really showed, with the England international’s injury a huge concern for the club.

As good as Martial can be on his day, he showed that lack of composure in key moments today that show why he cannot be relied upon in the same way.