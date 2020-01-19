Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has heaped praise on the club’s young players who have done such a good job in the first-team this season.

The former Red Devils boss, speaking ahead of the club’s big game against Liverpool this weekend, singled out three players who’ve really stepped up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United have always been known for promoting from their academy and that doesn’t look like changing any time soon as another fine generation comes through at Old Trafford.

Ferguson says he’s been particularly impressed with midfielder Scott McTominay, left-back Brandon Williams, and striker Mason Greenwood.

“I think it is an area in which United have always done well (giving kids a chance), giving young players an opportunity and often they show that if you do that then they won’t let you down,” Ferguson is quoted by the Metro.

“They’ve shown that, like the boy Brandon Williams and Greenwood and McTominay, they’ve done exceptionally well.”

McTominay had already been a regular in the first-team in previous seasons, but his form has really gone up a level this term, while Williams and Greenwood are really impressing in what is their first full season at this level.

United fans will now just hope their promising youth can deliver here and now as MUFC prepare for a huge match at Anfield later today.