“Only criticise managers that can beat them”: These Man United fans have a CYNICAL theory for Klopp and Pep praise for Solskjaer

Can’t a couple of football managers show some appreciation and praise for a fellow professional without everyone thinking there’s some kind of ulterior motive to everything?

In this case, the answer to that seems to be a resounding no. It seems that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have established themselves as the top managers in the league for now, so most things that they say will receive extra scrutiny.

These comments from Jurgen Klopp have raised some eyebrows on Twitter among the Man United support:

It’s completely plausible that he’s just showing some support and appreciation for his fellow manager who is going through a tough time just now, but these fans seem to think there’s a highly cynical reason for the comments:

It does seem unlikely that Klopp is being this cunning, you have to think he’s just trying to be complimentary to Solskjaer and he would rather avoid any controversy in the media with negative comments.

It’s also easy to understand that United fans might be getting a bit worked up, they face Liverpool today in the knowledge that a narrow defeat might be the best they can hope for, so it’s only natural to be pessimistic about everything.

Despite all of this, Solskjaer does have an okay record against the bigger teams, but it’s tough to see United taking anything from this one.

