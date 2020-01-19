Video: Andreas Pereira misses sitter for Manchester United against Liverpool

Andreas Pereira missed an absolute sitter for Manchester United against Liverpool this afternoon.

Watch below as the Brazilian midfielder somehow failed to get contact on a great cross that set him up for a close-range finish.

Pereira surely needs to be doing better here, with United unlikely to get many better opportunities than this against a team of Liverpool’s quality.

It remains 1-0 to LFC at the time of writing, but it could easily have been more for the home side and a goal here could have majorly changed the complexion of the game.