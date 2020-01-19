Tony Cascarino is of the opinion that Wilfried Zaha would be a fine addition to Liverpool’s attack.

The Ivorian international has featured in 24 matches for Crystal Palace, scoring three goals while providing as many assists so far.

Cascarino said that the 27-year-old forward would be a great signing for Liverpool. Speaking to talkSPORT, the pundit said: “I went to Selhurst Park a couple of seasons ago and I watched Liverpool against Palace, and Jurgen Klopp was continually on to Trent Alexander-Arnold about keeping on Zaha. I came away from the game thinking Klopp, with the way he plays, would be really interested in a someone like Wilf.

“He got a penalty that day, he got in behind Trent and won a penalty. I think he’d be a player who would fit in well at Liverpool, because he doesn’t stop running.”

Liverpool already have a pretty strong attack and Zaha would be a suitable backup. The 27-year-old has been linked to Chelsea lately with a report from Don Balon claiming that the Blues are willing to sell Marcos Alonso and use the money to sign the Crystal Palace forward for £76.5 million.

Zaha produced a fine performance against Manchester City yesterday as the Eagles drew 2-2. They are now ninth in the Premier League table with 30 points, nine behind the top four.

Palace’s next fixture is against Southampton at Selhurst Park on Tuesday and they’ll be hoping to secure another three points.