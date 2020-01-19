Roy Keane aims dig at Manchester United players after Harry Maguire appointed club captain

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has had his say on Harry Maguire recently being confirmed as the new Red Devils skipper.

The England defender only joined United from Leicester City last summer, but has quickly established himself as an important player and leader at Old Trafford.

With Ashley Young leaving for Inter Milan this week, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly needed to appoint a new full-time captain, and went for Maguire.

Despite being new to the club, this does look the best choice for Man Utd, with Keane largely agreeing that it seemed like the most sensible move from Solskjaer.

The Irishman did aim a dig at the rest of the players at United, however, as he said he feels this move must say a lot about the leadership qualities of those who’ve been at the club longer than Maguire.

Speaking on Sky Sports today, as quoted by the Metro, he said: “I’m always concerned when a new player comes to the club and is given the captaincy.

“To me, it doesn’t say a lot about the other senior players at the club.

“But he’s an experienced player. He’s a good age, he’s obviously going to be a regular in the team and he comes across as a pretty decent lad.”

Many MUFC fans will probably agree with this assessment from Keane, though at the same time captaincy is probably generally seen as a less important thing in modern football as squads are so much bigger and players tend to change clubs more often.