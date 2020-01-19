Video: “Do me a favour!” – Roy Keane gives hilarious response to Liverpool hype

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit back at the suggestion that this is a ‘great’ Liverpool side.

Watch below as Keane speaks in the Sky Sports studio today, reminding everyone that Liverpool are only heading for their first Premier League title if they do indeed go on and win it this season.

"Do me a favour! What do you get for finishing second? A pat on the back!" ? Roy Keane's response when asked if Liverpool are a 'great' team ? pic.twitter.com/S0puXABgc2 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 19, 2020

Keane won seven league titles during his Manchester United days, so is clearly keen to calm all the hype about Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side.

Whilst admitting LFC are playing some fine football and of course won the Champions League last season, Keane made it clear he doesn’t yet view them as a great team.