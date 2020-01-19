Video: Mohamed Salah finally scores for Liverpool against Manchester United from Alisson assist

Mohamed Salah scored with one of the last kicks of the game to make it 2-0 to Liverpool against Manchester United this evening.

The Reds forward had earlier missed a great chance, but he’s made up for it now with a cool finish late on to wrap up another big three points for the league leaders.

"Mo Salah you little dancer." Mo Salah's first goal against Manchester United sends Liverpool 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Watch live reaction on Sky Sports Premier League or follow our live blog: https://t.co/DZky2U2rPV pic.twitter.com/3rLrNfmkcu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

What an assist from Alisson and what strength and composure from Salah ? pic.twitter.com/7grzjnU47l — MT (@MT_Futbol) January 19, 2020

Watch the goal video above as Salah races through on goal, using his strength to hold off the defender before showing his quality and composure with a cool, low finish past David de Gea.

Somewhat surprisingly, this was the Egyptian’s first goal against Man Utd in his Liverpool career!

Very much unsurprisingly, Anfield was absolutely roaring at this point, with LFC taking another step closer to ending 30 years of hurt…