Video: Mohamed Salah gets in a mix-up over MOTM award after Liverpool-Manchester United

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah got himself into an amusing mix-up at the end of today’s win over Manchester United.

Watch below as the Egypt international seems to think he’s being given the Man of the Match award, much to his surprise.

Salah thought he was MOTM for a second. ?? pic.twitter.com/XTQRVhVQUO — Samue (@SamueILFC) January 19, 2020

Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves then corrects Salah by explaining he was giving it to him to award to team-mate Jordan Henderson.

It’s fair to say it was a fine game from pretty much everyone in red today as Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoyed yet another win on their seemingly unstoppable march towards the Premier League title.