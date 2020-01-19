Video: Mohamed Salah messes up great chance to make it Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

Mohamed Salah missed a superb chance to make it 2-0 to Liverpool against Manchester United in this evening’s big game at Anfield.

Watch below as Salah is picked out in the penalty area, only for him to fluff his effort from close range and totally mess this big opportunity up.

How does Salah miss this pic.twitter.com/7jbL86e00N — MT (@MT_Futbol) January 19, 2020

Salah will surely know he should be doing better here, and it remains to be seen if he will have another chance to put this right later in the match.

United will know this was a big let-off from a top player who will surely punish them if he’s given this kind of opportunity again.