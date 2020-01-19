Chelsea are reportedly showing the strongest interest in sealing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international is having another outstanding season, showing why he’s regarded by many to be one of the best young footballers on the planet right now.

Don Balon link Sancho strongly with Chelsea, but also state that the Blues have three alternatives in mind in case they cannot land the 19-year-old.

Those three players are Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, and Real Madrid playmaker Isco, according to Don Balon.

Sancho undoubtedly seems the best of all those names mentioned, but Chelsea fans would surely be happy to see any of them arrive at Stamford Bridge.

CFC sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer and could not replace him at the time due to their transfer ban.

Since then, young players like Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have performed well, but there’s no doubt Chelsea could do with spending big on at least one more player in that position.

Sancho seems an ideal long-term Hazard replacement, as he looks to have the talent to perhaps enjoy an even better career than the Belgian.