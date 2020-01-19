Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at “long-ball” Liverpool following Man Utd defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to aim a slightly bizarre dig at Liverpool’s playing style after today’s defeat at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, the Norwegian tactician labelled Liverpool one of the most direct teams in the Premier League.

"They're the most direct team in the league. They do put teams under pressure. Play them long balls, second balls, corners." Despite falling 30 points behind Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was encouraged by Manchester United's performance at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/XLdECVQq7A — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

This seems an over-simplification of LFC’s playing style under Jurgen Klopp, but Solskjaer insists they’re not a side that ‘carve you open’.

We’re not sure this is going to go down well with Reds fans, or indeed with United fans as they’ll feel their manager isn’t really acknowledging the gap between these two teams right now.