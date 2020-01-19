Menu

Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at “long-ball” Liverpool following Man Utd defeat

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to aim a slightly bizarre dig at Liverpool’s playing style after today’s defeat at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, the Norwegian tactician labelled Liverpool one of the most direct teams in the Premier League.

This seems an over-simplification of LFC’s playing style under Jurgen Klopp, but Solskjaer insists they’re not a side that ‘carve you open’.

We’re not sure this is going to go down well with Reds fans, or indeed with United fans as they’ll feel their manager isn’t really acknowledging the gap between these two teams right now.

