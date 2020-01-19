Solskjaer reveals Man United only want to sign a striker ON LOAN to replace Marcus Rashford

With plenty of injuries and some questionable performances of late, Man United fans must’ve been thinking that they would see some transfer activity this month.

It still sounds like there might be some business to be done, but the nature of it might result in more questions from the fans.

The Evening Standard reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add a new striker this month after Marcus Rashford was ruled out through injury, but it seems it would only be a loan deal.

READ MORE: Ed Woodward under fire as potential new staff member WALKS AWAY after unprofessional approach

That should set alarm bells ringing, it means the club either has no ambition to improve in the long term or it could indicate there’s no money to spend.

It might also be a stretch, but that could suggest that the club plans to change their manager in the Summer, and they don’t want the new manager to be left with signings they don’t want.

The biggest problem from this will be the type of signing that they will be able to make. A club isn’t going to let a great player go out on loan in January, so it means it will be someone out of favour or a youngster looking for experience.

Either way, it’s probably not the news the United fans were looking for.