Video: Theo Hernandez hits screamer for AC Milan vs Udinese

Theo Hernandez hit an absolute beauty for AC Milan in their game against Udinese this afternoon.

Watch below for what must be one of the sweetest connections on a volley you’re likely to see anywhere in Europe this season.

Theo Hernandez with the absolute definition of a peach for Milan this afternoon ? pic.twitter.com/j9ez4kJdYz — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 19, 2020

Hernandez’s wonder-strike here made it 2-1 to Milan, though it’s now 2-2 at the time of writing as they’ve failed to hold on to that lead.

Still, Rossoneri fans can surely still enjoy this classic Hernandez goal over and over again, regardless of the result.

UPDATE: Milan ended up winning it in stoppage time, so this goal can indeed be that little bit more enjoyable. Phew!