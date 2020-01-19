Menu

Video: Van Dijk makes it Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United from yet another Alexander-Arnold assist

Virgil van Dijk has given Liverpool a 1-0 lead over Manchester United in this afternoon’s big Premier League clash at Anfield.

Watch the video below as the Reds defender heads in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner to give Jurgen Klopp’s men the early advantage after a fairly even start.

Van Dijk does well to direct his header into the back of the net, but it’s yet another assist from right-back Alexander-Arnold, who whips in a fine corner to create the opportunity.

Man Utd will have a mountain to climb now as Liverpool don’t tend to lose too many leads these days…

