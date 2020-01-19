Menu

Video: Adebayo Akinfenwa INCREDIBLE reaction to Mo Salah goal vs Manchester United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

We saw the celebrations from Mo Salah and the Liverpool players were pretty momentous after they scored to make it 2-0 against Manchester United this evening, but it was almost matched in a studio somewhere by Adebayo Akinfenwa.

He starts off by encouraging the Egyptian to rip his shirt off, but then it just takes off and no one can stop him once he gets into a rhythm:

It’s hard to tell if the other people in the room are loving it or absolutely terrified, but it’s something that’s impossible to take your eyes away from.

