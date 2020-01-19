Video: Adebayo Akinfenwa INCREDIBLE reaction to Mo Salah goal vs Manchester United

We saw the celebrations from Mo Salah and the Liverpool players were pretty momentous after they scored to make it 2-0 against Manchester United this evening, but it was almost matched in a studio somewhere by Adebayo Akinfenwa.

He starts off by encouraging the Egyptian to rip his shirt off, but then it just takes off and no one can stop him once he gets into a rhythm:

? “S A L U T E” ?@daRealAkinfenwa‘s with an iconic celebration as Mo Salah seals the 2-0 win in stoppage-time! The rhythm is a joy to behold ?#TFS #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/KnSUwQooa8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 19, 2020

It’s hard to tell if the other people in the room are loving it or absolutely terrified, but it’s something that’s impossible to take your eyes away from.