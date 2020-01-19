Video: Anthony Martial blazes over a great chance for Man United to equalise vs Liverpool

Anthony Martial became the latest to miss a great chance in today’s game between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Andreas Pereira missed an earlier opportunity for Man Utd, while Mohamed Salah also messed up a great chance to make it 2-0 to Liverpool.

WHAT A CHANCE! Anthony Martial blazes over from close range after finding space in the Liverpool box!

Now see the video above, which shows Martial being superbly played in, with only LFC goalkeeper Alisson to beat.

And yet, the Frenchman for some reason lost all his usual composure and blazed the ball over from close range, when his more typical low finished passed into the back of the net would surely have made it 1-1.