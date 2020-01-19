Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again against Parma with a brilliant finish to make it 2-1

It’s remarkable to think that there was plenty of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo being finished this season after a poor start.

He was struggling to find the net and stormed out of the ground after being subbed early in a game. That all seems to be forgotten now after he’s found his finishing touch yet again.

He scored the first for Juve tonight, and only needed a couple of minutes to put them back in front after Parma equalised:

A MAN IN FORM! RONALDO STRIKES AGAIN! Stream on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/acWXognC52 pic.twitter.com/x9x9F3tBaS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 19, 2020

pic.twitter.com/SnwjIV7HZx — TC. (@TotalCristiano) January 19, 2020

He’s now back on track to average roughly a goal a game, which is sensational in Serie A where they do take defending more seriously. Who would bet against him getting a hat trick now?