Video: Despondent and resigned Gary Neville reacts to van Dijk goal vs Manchester United

It seemed painfully obvious that most Man United fans were approaching this game with a sense of trepidation and almost resigned to defeat already.

Liverpool are the best team in the country by far, while United have been poor and had the added bonus of missing their only in-form player in Marcus Rashford, so it looked a foregone conclusion.

It’s a push to say the Liverpool fans won’t enjoy this, but it’s just so easy that there’s not as much joy in beating a completely inferior team.

The reaction of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to Virgil van Dijk’s opener sums the whole mood up:

Carragher looks pleased but it’s almost a sense of relief rather than excitement, while Gary Neville just looks resigned to defeat and completely dejected.

Liverpool have been completely dominant and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they get a few goals in the second half, while United fans might be hoping for a thumping that forces them into the transfer market this month.