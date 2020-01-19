Video: Gary Neville Thumps the desk in anger as Martial misses HUGE chance for Man United vs Liverpool

For as much as Liverpool have dominated the game today, Man United could’ve come away with at least a point if Anthony Martial had taken a huge chance.

It’s clear to everyone that Gary Neville won’t hide his emotions when it comes to Man United, so there were always going to be some interesting reaction videos with the Sky Sports cameras fixed on him during the big moments.

He’s clearly furious when Martial missed his chance, and the desk took a bit of a pounding too:

Frustration for @GNev2! ? It’s fair to say that Gary Neville wasn’t too impressed after Anthony Martial spurned a glorious chance to draw Manchester United level at Anfield! ? pic.twitter.com/SHFApJVOtt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

You can also see from Jamie Carragher’s reaction just how big that chance was, but his cheeky smile after will be enjoyed by the Liverpool fans too.