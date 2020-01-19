Menu

Video: Gary Neville Thumps the desk in anger as Martial misses HUGE chance for Man United vs Liverpool

For as much as Liverpool have dominated the game today, Man United could’ve come away with at least a point if Anthony Martial had taken a huge chance.

It’s clear to everyone that Gary Neville won’t hide his emotions when it comes to Man United, so there were always going to be some interesting reaction videos with the Sky Sports cameras fixed on him during the big moments.

READ MORE: Video: Anthony Martial blazes over a great chance for Man United to equalise vs Liverpool

He’s clearly furious when Martial missed his chance, and the desk took a bit of a pounding too:

You can also see from Jamie Carragher’s reaction just how big that chance was, but his cheeky smile after will be enjoyed by the Liverpool fans too.

 

