Video: Lionel Messi steps up to save Quique Setien from embarrassment vs Granada

It was starting to look a bit worrying for Barcelona and Quique Setien as Granada held firm at the Nou Camp and a 0-0 draw was looking likely.

They were utterly dominant but just couldn’t find a way through, so it’s fortunate that they have Lionel Messi to fall back on in such situations.

It’s a really nice move and a rare right footed goal from the Argentine, but he just calmly picks his spot and tucks it away:

Messi with the first goal of the Quique era at Barca!! pic.twitter.com/lBtgu6bgYV — SoccerMatrix ? (@Soccer_Matrix) January 19, 2020

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them get another after this, Granada seemed to put everything into getting a draw after going down to ten men so it will be tough to come back from this.