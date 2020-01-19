Menu

Video: Lionel Messi steps up to save Quique Setien from embarrassment vs Granada

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It was starting to look a bit worrying for Barcelona and Quique Setien as Granada held firm at the Nou Camp and a 0-0 draw was looking likely.

They were utterly dominant but just couldn’t find a way through, so it’s fortunate that they have Lionel Messi to fall back on in such situations.

READ MORE: “Bringing Valverde vibes”: These Barcelona fans are NOT HAPPY with Quique Setien’s choice of midfield vs Granada

It’s a really nice move and a rare right footed goal from the Argentine, but he just calmly picks his spot and tucks it away:

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them get another after this, Granada seemed to put everything into getting a draw after going down to ten men so it will be tough to come back from this.

More Stories Lionel Messi