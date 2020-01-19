Video: Mario Balotelli SENT OFF 5 minutes after coming on for kicking opponent in the head

This season was billed as a shot at redemption for Mario Balotelli. He was going to lead the fight for Brescia in their attempts to stay in Serie A, and an Italy recall could also come his way if he scored regularly.

Unfortunately he’s mostly been in the headlines for the wrong reasons, but this seemed like the perfect chance to win everyone over.

He came on with Brescia drawing 2-2 at home to Cagliari, and a win could’ve taken them out of the relegation zone. Five minutes later, this happened:

The game finished 2-2 so Brescia managed to hang on, but Balotelli makes a stupid decision to go for the ball with his feet at that height. You have to think he knows the opposing defender is there, so there’s no excuse.

It now looks like the suspension from this will keep him out of the game against AC Milan too.