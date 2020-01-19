Video: Nonchalant Georginio Wijnaldum EMBARRASSES Fred with a cheeky nutmeg

It might only be 1-0 at half time, but Liverpool have looked in complete control and it’s painfully obvious how far Man United have fallen in recent years.

Admittedly they are missing some of their best players, but everything just looks so easy for Liverpool just now.

That was clear in this example, as Georginio Wijnaldum looks so relaxed as he just nonchalantly strokes the ball through Fred’s legs and leaves him looking foolish:

Gini pic.twitter.com/r09Fkgbk8m — Red Nets of Anfield (@RNOAnfield) January 19, 2020

He just makes it look so easy. This could end up being a long second half for Fred and his teammates.