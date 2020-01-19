Menu

Video: Nonchalant Georginio Wijnaldum EMBARRASSES Fred with a cheeky nutmeg

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

It might only be 1-0 at half time, but Liverpool have looked in complete control and it’s painfully obvious how far Man United have fallen in recent years.

Admittedly they are missing some of their best players, but everything just looks so easy for Liverpool just now.

READ MORE: Video: David de Gea LOSES IT with the ref as he takes ages to overturn Roberto Firmino goal

That was clear in this example, as Georginio Wijnaldum looks so relaxed as he just nonchalantly strokes the ball through Fred’s legs and leaves him looking foolish:

He just makes it look so easy. This could end up being a long second half for Fred and his teammates.

More Stories Fred Georginio Wijnaldum