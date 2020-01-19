Video: Roberto Firmino bamboozles Aaron Wan-Bissaka and leaves him on the floor

There haven’t been a lot of bright spots for Man United this season, but a couple of their Summer signings have actually been impressive.
Dan James has stepped up from the Championship while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league, especially when he’s left one vs one with an attacker.
That wasn’t quite the case today, as Roberto Firmino left him looking foolish:
????? pic.twitter.com/2cDO8rKeyF
— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 19, 2020
Firmino just sent Wan-Bissaka back to Palace. How can they compare him to Trent. ?? pic.twitter.com/8Zfl7ChakW
— Samue (@SamueILFC) January 19, 2020
It’s been a pretty chastening afternoon all round for Man United, and this just shows how far away they are from challenging from the league.