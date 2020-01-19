Video: Van de Beek goal for Ajax shows EXACTLY what he could bring to Man United or Real Madrid

The emergence of academies and better coaching means we see more tidy and possession based midfielders that ever before.

It seems ever team has someone who can keep the ball moving side to side, but it’s still rare to see someone who can do everything – including having the attacking instincts to scores some goals as well.

Donny van de Beek looks like he has everything to be a top class midfielder, which explains a lot of the links to Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent months.

He scored again for Ajax today, and the goal shows exactly what he could bring to both of those sides:

?? Donny van de Beek slots home to put Ajax in front! ? That’s a 9?th goal of the season for the in-demand 22-year-old pic.twitter.com/zMr8drFexl — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 19, 2020

It might not be the flashiest goal you’ll ever see, but if you just focus on him throughout the move, he wants to get into the box and he gets the goal because he’s on the move and anticipates where the ball is going to go.

The finish is also emphatic which is a positive sign, but this shows the attacking part of his game that could benefit United and Real if they do make a move for him.