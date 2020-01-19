Video: Timo Werner scores rocket of a volley amid Liverpool and Chelsea transfer links

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner scored an absolute rocket of a volley in yesterday’s win over Union Berlin to show just why Liverpool and Chelsea are being linked with a transfer swoop for the striker.

The Germany international truly is one of the game’s most promising young players at the moment, and the quality of this finish shows why he’s rated so highly.

How good is this from Timo Werner?! ? A special player having a special season ? What a strike! pic.twitter.com/Dc8DNTZI13 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 19, 2020

Watch the connection Werner makes with the ball to guide it into the top corner with that winning combination of power and pin-point accuracy.

Werner has been linked with both Liverpool and Chelsea by the Mirror and could clearly do a job for either side.

Chelsea are particularly short up front at the moment, while Liverpool could perhaps do with someone who can contribute slightly better scoring numbers than Roberto Firmino.