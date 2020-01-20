Arsenal will reportedly have to fend off Lyon in their pursuit of Athletico Paranaense ace Bruno Guimaraes who has been valued at €25m+.

According to Goal Brazil, Gunners sporting director Edu held a meeting with the 22-year-old’s representatives last week with the Brazilian ace said to be valued at between €25m-€30m.

Having made a positive impression at club level as well as being capped at U23 level for Brazil, it appears as though Guimaraes has a bright future ahead of him.

Arsenal swooped for Gabriel Martinelli last summer as they seemingly intend on keeping a close eye on the Brazilian market, and they could be closing in on another signing.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via L’Equipe, it’s suggested that they could face competition in their bid to wrap up a deal for Guimaraes, as Lyon are also said to be interested in the Brazilian.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but ultimately if Arsenal and Edu in particular are convinced by their target’s ability, they may well want to swoop as soon as possible to avoid being beaten to it.

The fact that Guimaraes has grabbed the attention of multiple sides in Europe would suggest that he has the talent and potential to succeed, but from his perspective too, he’ll want to make the best decision for his career and it remains to be seen if that involves a move to north London this year.