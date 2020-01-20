Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responds to question on Layvin Kurzawa transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a rather bleak transfer update as we edge closer to the end of the January window.

Speaking at his press conference today, the Spanish tactician did not give much away about possible in-comings at the Emirates Stadium this winter.

Arsenal have been linked strongly with Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, with France Football going as far as to say the defender has agreed a five-year contract ahead of joining on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Arteta distanced himself from working to bring Kurzawa to Arsenal, with the Evening Standard’s James Olley tweeting his quotes on transfers…

At Colney for Arteta presser.

On transfers: “Things haven’t moved at all since the weekend.”

On Kurzawa: "There is nothing new to say on any individual players."

On if #afc might not sign anyone: "It is a possibility, yes."

Admits beating #cfc is vital to top four hopes. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 20, 2020

On transfers, Arteta clearly states there’s been no progress since the weekend. Responding to Kurzawa talk, he said he had nothing new to say on the player or any other individual.

Finally, the Gunners boss added that the club might end up without any new signings this winter.

Arsenal fans won’t be too happy with this, with investment surely needed if this team is going to challenge for a European place or for the two remaining trophies it can realistically win this season.