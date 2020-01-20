It’s always rubbish when you support a team who have a young player who clearly wants to leave, you end up begrudging them getting playing time or attention over the other youngsters who are still dedicated to the team.

Usually we see that with the biggest clubs chasing players and turning heads, so it’s interesting to see an example where the boot is on the other foot.

Konrad de la Fuente is a talented American youngster playing for Barcelona. Like many others, it seems he’s started to realise that getting into the first team is almost impossible so he might decide to move elsewhere.

A recent report from ESPN has looked at his situation, and it seems he’s holding off signing a new deal in the hope of joining Hertha Berlin.

We’ve seen the Bundesliga is a league that gives a chance to younger players and is particularly fruitful for young Americans, while they are managed by the former USA boss Jurgen Klinsmann so it’s easy to see why he might be attracted to that.

The report suggests that Barca want to keep him and have offered an ultimatum in terms of his future – he can either sign a new deal or he risks being sidelined for the rest of the season.

His contract expires in the summer and it’s suggested in the story that any club could pick him up for a development fee of around €700k at that point, so it will be interesting to see what he decides to do.