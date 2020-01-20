Atletico Madrid have reportedly made a bid for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker and rumoured Manchester United target Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international has not been as much of a regular for PSG this season and it could be that he’ll be on the move this January.

L’Equipe previously linked Cavani as a target for Man Utd, which makes sense given their lack of options up front, which has since become even more of a pressing issue following the injury to Marcus Rashford.

Still, the Red Devils may need to get their act together quickly on this one, as a fresh report from L’Equipe claims Atletico have submitted an offer of around £8.5million for Cavani.

It remains to be seen if PSG will accept that kind of money, but if there is any chance of signing this proven goal-scorer for such a low fee, United surely need to be in the running.

While Cavani is no longer at the very peak of his powers, he should make a fine short-term option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in an important position.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood can’t be expected to fill in for Rashford alone, and Cavani looks a player who could shine in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has scored goals everywhere else he’s played, and looks to have the physical frame and the technical ability to make it big in English football.