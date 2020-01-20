Frank Lampard fuels Edinson Cavani Chelsea transfer talk as PSG star asks to leave

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has fuelled talk that his club could pursue the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

A few reliable journalists have tweeted about Lampard’s comments on Cavani during his press conference today, suggesting he did not rule out trying a move for the Uruguay international.

Lampard very complimentary about Cavani #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 20, 2020

"He's a great player… I love his attitude and mentality… we'll see…" – Frank Lampard leaving the door VERY open for Edinson Cavani rumours. ? — Will Faulks (@willfaulks) January 20, 2020

This follows Sky Sports reporting on quotes from PSG chief Leonardo, who says Cavani has requested to leave the Parc des Princes.

Earlier today, this sparked plenty of tweets from Chelsea fans calling on the Blues to sign the prolific 32-year-old, who makes sense as an ideal short-term signing to boost their options up front.

Chelsea have previously been linked as one of the clubs who could be in for Cavani in the summer, but the west Londoners could undoubtedly do with him now…

Edinson Cavani est d’accord pour rejoindre l’Atletico cet hiver. Mais pour cet été, MU et Chelsea sont encore en course #RMCSport #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) January 6, 2020

Tammy Abraham has done well in difficult circumstances this season, becoming Chelsea’s main man up front despite a relative lack of experience at this level.

CFC lack much in the way of backup, with Michy Batshuayi not living up to expectations during his time at Stamford Bridge, while Olivier Giroud has been largely frozen out by Lampard.

Chelsea fans will now be hoping Lampard’s comments today hint at an imminent attempt to land Cavani before the end of the month.