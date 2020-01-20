Chelsea fans are seemingly eager for their club to try sealing the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this January.

This follows news of the Uruguay international supposedly handing in a transfer request at the Parc des Princes, according to PSG chief Leonardo, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Cavani has been one of the most prolific finishers in Europe for some time now, and it’s little surprise so many Chelsea fans seem keen on him right now given their problems up front.

Unable to make signings during the summer, the Blues have been left with just Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud to choose from at centre-forward.

While youngster Abraham has done well in difficult circumstances, it is surely too much for him to lead the line on his own at such a big club at this stage of his career.

Cavani could therefore be an ideal short-term option, and many Chelsea fans think he could be ideal to get on the end of Reece James’ superb crosses in what could be a lethal new-look partnership for Frank Lampard’s side…

If targets aren't available until the summer, then @ChelseaFC need to at least try for Cavani on a years contract. No brainer for me, lethal, experienced and will eat up those Reece James crosses. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 20, 2020

Cavani x Reece James. I'd take it in a heartbeat. ?? pic.twitter.com/46naGXywJS — ???????? ?? (@ChelseaMCMV) January 20, 2020

Chelsea should be all over this Cavani Deal. 18 month contract with a potential option of a year extension. Anything under £25m then it doesn't block a Summer move. — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) January 20, 2020

It’s a reoccurring theme that Chelsea go for strikers past their best but cavani would be a class addition to this team imo — Adam Donohoe ? | FREE AVIS | (@CFCDonohoe) January 20, 2020

I’ve seen a few reports of a Cavani loan spell which I’d definitely be open to, a proven scorer to get on the end of James’ deliveries. — CB (@notyourkepa) January 20, 2020

Hope Chelsea get Cavani on a years contract! — Roy Sapsford (@RoySapsford) January 20, 2020

I’d be more then happy to take Cavani it’s a win win, We get a deadly striker short term ? Also Tammy could learn a lot? pic.twitter.com/xWBDmwUEub — BLUE?(Fan Account)? (@RJamesSZN) January 20, 2020

Reece James to Cavani and… pic.twitter.com/CfatnEW4eK — MaxK (@MaxKCFC) January 20, 2020

Don’t care how old cavani is. Get him in if Giroud is going. Target man and would have a field day with James’ crossing — Jamesss (@Jamesopher_) January 20, 2020

Cavani is 32 it should not impact us getting Werner in the summer. Get Cavani in on a 1 year contract and see him finish those crosses from Reece James. — Anubhav Kaushal (@akaushal0995) January 20, 2020