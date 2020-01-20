Menu

“Will eat up those Reece James crosses” – Chelsea urged to clinch striker transfer as these fans anticipate lethal partnership

Chelsea fans are seemingly eager for their club to try sealing the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this January.

This follows news of the Uruguay international supposedly handing in a transfer request at the Parc des Princes, according to PSG chief Leonardo, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Cavani has been one of the most prolific finishers in Europe for some time now, and it’s little surprise so many Chelsea fans seem keen on him right now given their problems up front.

Unable to make signings during the summer, the Blues have been left with just Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud to choose from at centre-forward.

Edinson Cavani could be just what Chelsea need up front

While youngster Abraham has done well in difficult circumstances, it is surely too much for him to lead the line on his own at such a big club at this stage of his career.

Cavani could therefore be an ideal short-term option, and many Chelsea fans think he could be ideal to get on the end of Reece James’ superb crosses in what could be a lethal new-look partnership for Frank Lampard’s side…

