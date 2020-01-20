Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta has confirmed the club’s interest in sealing transfer moves for Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses.

The pair don’t look likely to have any kind of future at Stamford Bridge, with Giroud barely getting a look-in under manager Frank Lampard since he took over this season, while Moses is out on loan at Fenerbahce.

Both are quality players, though, so could still do a job for a big club in Europe, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte perhaps keen on a link-up with two of his former players.

Marotta has been quoted on Sky Sports as confirming his pursuit of these players, so now it just remains to be seen if something can be agreed before the end of January.

“Moses? He is definitely a candidate,” Marotta said.

On Giroud, he added: “I do not deny that we spoke with Giroud’s entourage and now we will make the right assessment.”

Chelsea fans will also be hoping their club can get some players in this winter, with the west Londoners surely far too quiet on that front so far this month despite a lack of depth in their youthful squad and some unconvincing recent form.