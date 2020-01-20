Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been slammed by pundit Garth Crooks for his role in Newcastle United’s victory at the weekend.

A stoppage time goal from Isaac Hayden gave the Magpies all three points against the Blues, in what has to go down as a very disappointing result for Frank Lampard’s side.

On top of that, Crooks has now written on BBC Sport about how poor play from Kepa essentially gifted Newcastle the win.

He said: “Newcastle may be unlucky with injuries at the moment but Kepa Arrizabalaga gave them a glorious gift in the final minutes.

“The Chelsea keeper looked like he was trying to catch the ball when he really should have parried it. Poor goalkeeping gifted Newcastle the victory.”

Chelsea fans will certainly have expected better from their Spanish shot-stopper, who has had his ups and downs since replacing Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge last season.

Undoubtedly a talented young shot-stopper, Kepa needs to be more consistent and cut some of the silly individual errors out of his game if he is to go on and become a truly great player for Chelsea.

With Courtois and Petr Cech coming before him, CFC are used to having truly world class goalkeepers in their team, so Kepa has high standards to meet at the club.