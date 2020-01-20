Juventus are reportedly on the brink of agreeing a deal which would see Marko Pjaca leave Turin for a move to Cagliari this month.

The 24-year-old has had a torrid time since joining the reigning Serie A champions in 2016, as he made just 20 appearances in his first campaign with the Bianconeri.

He was loaned out to Schalke the following season, which was followed by a spell with Fiorentina on loan last year and that was cut short after he suffered a serious knee injury.

Thankfully, the Croatian international returned to action last week with a brief outing against Udinese in the Coppa Italia, but with opportunities limited at Juventus it seems as though the best thing for his career now would be to secure a move elsewhere.

Competition is fierce at Juve, with Maurizio Sarri able to call upon the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Federico Bernardeschi and others in the final third.

With that in mind, Sky Sport Italia report that an agreement is now imminent with Cagliari for Pjaca to move on this month.

With Rolando Maran’s side currently in sixth place in the Serie A table, just eight points adrift of the top four after 20 games, any reinforcements in January could continue to strengthen an unlikely bid to remain in contention for a Champions League qualification spot.

Given Pjaca’s lack of playing time though, it remains to be seen just how much he can offer and how quickly he can get his match fitness and sharpness back, as ultimately the most important thing for him to begin with will no doubt be simply getting back on the pitch and getting minutes under his belt.