Deal Confirmed: Real Madrid confirm signing of Reinier Jesus from Flamengo

It looked like this deal would be done at some point in January, but the player only turned 18 yesterday so there wasn’t any real need to hurry and get it over the line.

Reinier Jesus has been talked about as a top talent for a while now, and it’s been confirmed that Real Madrid have won the race to sign him after everything was agreed for him to move to The Bernabeu:

Reinier has just signed his contract as new Real Madrid player. Totally confirmed. Here we go! ???? #RealMadrid #Reinier #Flamengo #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2020

He was one of the standout players for Brazil and Flamengo at youth level, and then he proved he could step up to senior football so it only seemed like a matter of time before he earned a move.

The decision to link up with Real Madrid is an interesting one. It’s easy to make comparisons to Martin Odegaard when he first joined the club, and it looks like he might only get a chance to breakthrough next year after a succession of loan spells.

It will be fascinating to see what Real have planned for him, you have to think they’ve promised him some kind of first team football to entice him to sign for them, but they aren’t a club with a big tradition of being patient with youngsters.

He’s now 18 and can make the move to Spain, but it might make sense for him to go out on loan if he won’t play for the first team for the rest of the season.