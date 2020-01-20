Dejan Lovren hilariously trolls Mohamed Salah after WhatsApp ‘mistake’ from Liverpool star

Liverpool continued their relentless march towards the Premier League title at the weekend, as they secured a 2-0 win over Man Utd at Anfield.

The Merseyside giants are now 16 points clear at the top of the table after 22 games played, and have a game in hand over their nearest rivals.

In turn, it looks as though it will take a highly unlikely collapse on their part for them to throw away the title this year, and so naturally, spirits are high within the camp currently.

As seen in his Instagram post below, Dejan Lovren couldn’t help but troll Mohamed Salah after his Liverpool teammate ‘mistakenly’ sent him a message with an image of him topless celebrating his goal at the weekend.

In fairness, if we were all as ripped as Salah is, there would probably be a few more of these floating around but hilariously the Egyptian international suggested that he didn’t mean to send it.

That resulted in a string of comments from Lovren’s followers who were all in hysterics over the message from Salah and Lovren’s bashing of his teammate, and it included Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who clearly found it hilarious.

It’s unclear how Salah managed to mistakenly forward the image on to Lovren, but it resulted in a good laugh for all concerned….