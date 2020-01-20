Desperate Manchester United are UNABLE to recall Alexis Sanchez from Inter Milan

This season has taken to many twists and turns for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to the point it’s hard to figure out if he’s actually doing a good job.

Injuries have been a major problem for them, but they started poorly and it looked like he might be sacked, but then they went on a great run and the performances of Marcus Rashford were a huge part of that.

Rashford now looks set for a spell on the sidelines, and we should find out to what extent they were a one-man team for that good run.

Solskjaer hinted that they might look for some loan signings to get them through, so it looked like it might make sense to recall Alexis Sanchez, especially considering they are paying a decent chunk of his wages while he’s out on loan:

No recall clause in Alexis Sanchez’s @Inter_en loan. Man Utd paying him to play for someone else despite current injury problems. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 20, 2020

It’s currently open season on Ed Woodward, but it’s just the latest example of a poor piece of business from the United exec.

Let’s not pretend that Sanchez was playing incredibly well or that he’s good enough to turn their season around, but he’s preferable to nothing. When you consider that United are paying a lot of his wages, they should’ve been in a position to include a recall clause to protect themselves from this scenario.

It just gives a further proof over how poor a job Woodward is doing, and it means they will surely have to spend more money just to try and save this season.