Euro 2020 Is Approaching, Here Are our Best Betting Picks

For those who are less familiar with it, the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, also known as UEFA Euro 2020 or Euro 2020, will be the 16th UEFA European Championship. It is Europe’s international men’s football championship organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

This tournament will be held in 12 cities in 12 countries starting on June 12. For the first time, the 2020 tournament will see the video assistant referee (VAR) system. This year will also celebrate the competition’s 60th anniversary. The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will host the opening games while the semi-finals and finals will be hosted at Wembley Stadium in London.

For spectators across the globe, Euro 2020 is sure to be a thrilling event. But for those who are looking to bet money on the action, the month-long tournament will be one for the books.

Euro 2020 Betting Tips & Predictions

Another thing to keep in mind is that Euro 2020 will see the best 24 teams compete against each other, with no individual nation selected as a host. While Portugal reigns as the current champions, having won the 2016 tournament held in France, previous winners include Italy, Germany, Spain, Greece, and Denmark. That’s worth noting because there isn’t a clear and obvious favorite solely based on the history of the tournament.

Before we get into the details of our betting predictions, let’s take a look at the teams that have already qualified.

UEFA Euro 2020 Qualified Teams

Group A: England (Winner), Czech Republic (Runner-up)

Group B: Ukraine (Winner), Portugal (Runner-up)

Group C: Germany (Winner), Netherlands (Runner-up)

Group D: Switzerland (Winner), Denmark (Runner-up)

Group E: Croatia (Winner), Wales (Runner-up)

Group F: Spain (Winner), Sweden (Runner-up)

Group G: Poland (Winner), Austria (Runner-up)

Group H: France (Winner), Turkey (Runner-up)

Group I: Belgium (Winner), Russia (Runner-up)

Group J: Italy (Winner), Finland (Runner-up)

In addition to the 20 teams above who qualified for the tournament by finishing in the top two of 10 groups, there will be four teams who qualify via the play-offs. The play-off draw was held on November 22, 2019, and the matches will take place in March 2020. There are 16 teams participating in the play-offs, which looks like this:

Rank Path A Path B Path C Path D 1 Iceland Bosnia and Herzegovina Scotland Georgia 2 Bulgaria Slovakia Norway North Macedonia 3 Hungary Republic of Ireland Serbia Kosovo 4 Romania Northern Ireland Israel Belarus

Betting on Euro 2020: What You Should Know

Just knowing what teams have qualified for Euro 2020 isn’t enough if you want to place successful bets on the tournament. To help you make more informed decisions about where to place your money, consider noteworthy facts about how certain teams made it to the big stage.

Group A

England secured their qualification for the tournament with a 7-0 win over Montenegro. Talk about making a statement!

Czech Republish qualified with a 2-1 win over Kosovo.

Group B

Ukraine advanced to Euro 2020 after a 2-1 victory over Portugal.

Despite their loss to Ukraine, Portugal secured their spot with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg. It was during this match that Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal.

Group C

Germany and the Netherlands both qualified on November 16. Germany scored their spot with a 4-0 win over Belarus. Netherlands finished with a draw against Northern Ireland, then followed it with a 5-0 victory over Estonia on November 19.

Group D

Switzerland slid into their qualifying spot by beating Gibraltar 6-1. Denmark earned its runner-up qualification with a final-day draw against Ireland.

Group E

Croatia qualified with a 3-1 win over Slovakia on November 16. Wales secured their spot with a 2-0 over Hungary on the final day of qualification.

Group F

Spain was the sixth team to qualify after drawing against Sweden in October. Sweden then earned a spot of their own after a 2-0 win over Romania in November.

Group G

Poland qualified with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia while Austria won their qualification after winning their match against North Macedonia 2-1.

Group H

Turkey qualified after drawing 0-0 with Iceland. It was this result that earned France their qualification.

Group I

Belgium was the first team to qualify for Euro 2020. They beat San Marino on October 10 in a stunning 9-0 victory. Russia then joined the list of qualifying teams after beating Cyprus 5-0.

Group J

Italy was the second team to qualify for Euro 2020 when they secured their spot by beating Greece 2-0.

Finland then qualified after beating Liechtenstein 3-0, securing a spot in the tournament for the first time.

Who Will Win Euro 2020?

With the tournament still months away, odds and predictions are sure to change, whether slightly or significantly. But the latest predictions have England favorited to win Euro 2020 for the first time after finishing in fourth place at the previous World Cup.

Along with England, odds and predictions are showing Belgium as a top choice, with many wanting to see them claim their first major trophy in history.

If you tend to put your money on the underdogs, look no further than France or Netherlands. If France was to win Euro 2020, it would be the second time they have held both the World Cup and the European Championship at the same time. They did this before in 2000. As for Netherlands, they didn’t qualify for the last two major tournaments but have seemingly turned things around in a significant way.

Tell us, what are your predictions for Euro 2020?