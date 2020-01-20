Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has sent a clear message to current Red Devils ace Paul Pogba over his future at Old Trafford.

Speaking during punditry duty on Sky Sports this weekend, as quoted by the Daily Express, United legend Evra defended Pogba from criticism from fellow pundit Roy Keane.

However, in doing so, Evra did also seem to concede that Pogba should look to leave Man Utd after his difficult time at the club in the last few years.

The Frenchman responded to Keane by saying Pogba seems to get criticised whether he plays or not, with the 26-year-old currently out injured and barely featuring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

However, Evra also spoke about his own experiences at Marseille, and said he insisted he would leave the club after kicking out at a fan in the stands.

The former left-back said he didn’t want to create a negative atmosphere at the club, and he seemed to suggest Pogba should look to do the same as he can’t seem to win anyone over at MUFC.

“No, but to be fair, Paul when he is playing people blame Paul. When he is not playing, people blame Paul,” Evra said.

“But I understand like, sometimes I don’t agree with Roy, but when you are a problem for the club.

“For like I give myself as an example, when I kicked that fan in Marseille, the owner and the manager they come and said ‘what are we going to do now?’

“I said, ‘I’m leaving, I don’t want to bring any negativity around the club’ and right now maybe it will be time for Paul to leave.

“I remember when it was a big game between Liverpool and Manchester United, people were talking more about Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

“This is insulting for the two biggest clubs in the world and you are talking about one player and one manager.

“That’s why I think sometimes it is just time.

“When you play they blame you, when you don’t play they blame you as well.”