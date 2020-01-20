Bruno Fernandes sends Manchester United transfer plea to Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes has reportedly sent a transfer plea to his club Sporting Lisbon after talks over a move to Old Trafford stalled.

The Portugal international has been heavily linked with a January transfer to Man Utd, following plenty of speculation linking him with the Red Devils in the summer as well.

The latest from Sky Sports is that there is a willingness from all sides to get this deal done, with Fernandes himself said to have told Sporting he is desperate to get his move to United.

The 25-year-old looks exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs in midfield right now, with his side lacking spark and quality from the middle of the park due to the continued absence of the injured Paul Pogba.

It remains to be seen if MUFC can definitely push this move through, with Sky Sports explaining how the two clubs are yet to agree on the structure of the player’s transfer fee.

Still, it seems Fernandes is at least eager to get the move to United and one imagines that will help persuade Sporting to cash in on him instead of keeping an unsettled player.