Video: Roberto Firmino’s WILD celebration of Mohamed Salah goal vs Manchester United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Roberto Firmino absolutely lost it with a wild celebration of Mohamed Salah’s goal for Liverpool against Manchester United yesterday.

It’s only a short clip, but watch below as Firmino nearly breaks the seat in front of him on the bench as he reacts to Salah making it 2-0 at Anfield.

Firmino started the game against United and had a goal disallowed in the first half, so it must have been particularly satisfying to see Salah secure the three points.

We hope he pays for whatever damage he does though!

