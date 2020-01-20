Video: Roberto Firmino’s WILD celebration of Mohamed Salah goal vs Manchester United

Roberto Firmino absolutely lost it with a wild celebration of Mohamed Salah’s goal for Liverpool against Manchester United yesterday.
It’s only a short clip, but watch below as Firmino nearly breaks the seat in front of him on the bench as he reacts to Salah making it 2-0 at Anfield.
Bobby Firmino, next to Minamino, absolutely loved it & so did we all?#LFC #LFCFamily #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Cxh2aIs4F3
— FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) January 20, 2020
Firmino started the game against United and had a goal disallowed in the first half, so it must have been particularly satisfying to see Salah secure the three points.
We hope he pays for whatever damage he does though!