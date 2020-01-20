‘Five or six players they need in that squad’ – Man Utd legend on where Solskjaer needs to strengthen

Gary Neville has been discussing the current Man Utd squad, and clearly he believes that they are well short of having a competitive group.

His comments came after the Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, with their old rivals coasting towards the Premier League title this season.

SEE MORE: €50m bid prepared: Manchester United step up transfer pursuit of Marcus Rashford replacement

Meanwhile, United are scrapping for a Champions League spot still and are five points adrift of Chelsea in fourth place in the standings.

With all that in mind combined with their overall slide in recent years which they haven’t been able to turn around on a consistent basis to become a genuine contender for trophies again, Neville believes that they are still several signings away from having a squad good enough to do so.

“They’re going to be light up front and when you look at the midfield, it’s bleak,” he said on his podcast, as per Sky Sports. “Paul Pogba has just had an operation and Scott McTominay is out too, but there’s more than the midfield and a centre forward that needs changing at the club. They need a centre-back, a left-back, a wide player, there are five or six players they need in that squad.

“They may need one or two in the immediate future to patch things up, a midfielder and a striker are essential because of the injuries to Rashford and Pogba, but there are other things Man Utd have to be targeting. It’s a squad that has had hundreds of millions spent on it, but looks like it needs hundreds of millions more and that’s the worry.”

It remains to be seen what solutions the club come up with to address those problems, as Neville’s assessment is arguably a fair one in terms of where the current weaknesses are.

Injuries certainly aren’t helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right now, but they perhaps expose issues that already exist further rather than creating new headaches for the Man Utd boss.

Time will tell if they have a similar to-do list as Neville, but given how the season has gone thus far, it’s fair to say that they are certainly in need of more reinforcements to get to the level set by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City over the last two years.