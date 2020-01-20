Great news for Real Madrid as Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio take HUGE STEP in their injury recoveries

It’s always risky when timescales start getting banded about when it comes to injury recovery times – each player will heal at a different place and it can build the pressure if they need longer to recovery.

Of course there’s no good time to pick up a bad injury, but this timing was particularly poor for Eden Hazard. He had finally shirked off suggestions that he was unfit and overweight and his form was really starting to improve before the setback.

Marco Asensio is another player who had been out for a while. He might not be as important to the team as Hazard, but his return will still be welcome news to Zinedine Zidane.

Real fans will be interested to hear that Marca reported that both players have taken a fairly big step in their recovery process.

It sounds like they’ve been doing some light training over the past couple of weeks, but this was the first time they were spotted running properly and wearing boots.

It’s still not clear exactly when they should return, but this seems to a great sign for everyone.