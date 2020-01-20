Inter Milan rival Juventus for Tahith Chong with €2m per year contract offer

Usually a club should be comfortable letting a youngster go if they haven’t shown enough during their chances in the first team, but the situation with Paul Pogba might have left Man United double guessing themselves now.

Pogba barely got a chance at Old Trafford and it didn’t seem to be a great loss when he joined Juventus. Obviously we all know that he went on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, so that might make them nervous about losing Tahith Chong.

He’s shown a few flashes but he’s been largely disappointing when he’s played, so it should make sense just to let him go if a new contract can’t be agreed.

He’s actually out of contract at the end of the season so European clubs can approach him already, and Football-Italia has suggested that Juventus and Inter Milan are interested.

They claim that Juve have been linked with him for months, but now Inter Milan have made a move and offered him a deal worth around €2m per season. Interestingly it seems his agent would also earn a lump sum of €5m if the deal goes through, so you can imagine that might come into things too.

They go on to say it’s a five year deal and he wants to leave Old Trafford so it looks like he will leave. Time will tell if United will regret not giving him a new contract before it came to this.