Tottenham are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, who is currently on loan at Monaco.

Spurs are shot of options up front after losing Harry Kane to injury recently, and it seems clear they need to do some business in that department this January.

According to the Telegraph, forgotten Leicester front-man Slimani is emerging as an option for Jose Mourinho’s side, though it remains to be seen if the Foxes will be prepared to potentially strengthen a top four rival.

Slimani looks a decent short-term option for Tottenham if they can get him, even if he never quite established himself in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old looked prolific during his time at Sporting Lisbon, which earned him a big move to the King Power Stadium.

However, with just 13 goals in 47 games for Leicester, Slimani has unsurprisingly fallen out of favour and found himself out on loan a few times now.

The Algeria international had a forgettable spell at Newcastle in 2017/18, and another underwhelming stint with Fenerbahce last season.

He’s done a bit better with Monaco this term, scoring seven goals in 14 appearances to show that he could perhaps just about do enough for Tottenham while Kane is out.

THFC fans, however, will probably be hoping their club can come up with something a little more inspiring before the end of January.