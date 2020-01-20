Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham is reportedly unsure over sealing a potential £25million transfer to Manchester United.

The 16-year-old has had an outstanding season in the Championship and looks a big prospect for the future, and it would be no surprise to see him make the step up to a top club in the near future.

The Athletic link Bellingham with Man Utd in a potential £25m move, but state that the teenager is not keen on dropping down to Under-23 level after showing what he can do at senior level with Birmingham this season.

That seems fair enough for a player who is clearly capable of performing week in, week out alongside players much older than him, so it doesn’t necessarily make an offer from a big club like United seem all that tempting.

It’s hard to imagine the Red Devils would be willing to gamble on making Bellingham a regular in their starting XI right away, or indeed any time soon.

United will no doubt want to snap up the best young talent in the country, but it seems they may have to wait a little longer for this particular youngster.

The Athletic also suggest his £25m price tag could be an issue, though of course that could end up looking a bargain in the future if he continues to develop as he has.