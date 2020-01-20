Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Arsenal ahead of a free transfer to the club in the summer.

The France international had been linked with a possible January move to the Emirates Stadium, but it now seems he’s agreed to link up with the Gunners when his contract with PSG expires ahead of next season, according to France Football.

While Kurzawa looks a very decent signing considering Arsenal won’t have to pay a transfer fee, it’s a slightly strange move as manager Mikel Arteta surely needs cover at left-back straight away.

Kieran Tierney has had an injury-hit first season in north London, while Sead Kolasinac has also had some difficulties in that department and perhaps isn’t the most reliable backup anyway.

This has led to young winger Bukayo Saka filling in at left-back, which doesn’t seem an ideal long-term option either.

Kurzawa could have been a smart short-term signing to come in now and provide cover, but instead it seems Arsenal will have to wait until the summer to snap him up.

The 27-year-old could still provide a useful backup option next season, but handing a slightly unreliable player who’d fallen out of favour at PSG a five-year contract also seems a little risky.