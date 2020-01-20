Liverpool have kept their seventh clean sheet in a row in the Premier League, making it the first time since all the way back in 2006 that they’ve gone on such a run.

The Reds beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday, going 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

But on top of that, they achieved some hugely impressive stats, with Alisson’s assist the first time a goalkeeper has set up a goal in the Premier League since Pepe Reina in 2010.

Meanwhile, LFC’s win also meant it’s the first time in 24 years that they’ve beaten every team from the previous season’s top six in a single campaign.

On top of that, Squawka point out that this is their best run of clean sheets since they also went seven games without conceding in the 2006/07 season…

Seven consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since December 2006. ? vs. Bournemouth

? vs. Watford

? vs. Leicester

? vs. Wolves

? vs. Sheffield Utd

? vs. Spurs

? vs. Man Utd Liverpool have built a brick wall. pic.twitter.com/vPDW7NX0v7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 19, 2020

On this occasion, Liverpool have won all seven of their games on that run, beating Bournemouth 3-0, Watford 2-0, Leicester City 4-0, Wolves 1-0, Sheffield United 2-0, Tottenham 1-0, and now United 2-0.

In 2006, Liverpool won five out of those seven games, but also drew 0-0 with Middlesbrough and Portsmouth in that run.

What a special team Jurgen Klopp has put together at Anfield!