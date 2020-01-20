Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been praised as the best centre-back in the world by pundit Garth Crooks.

Van Dijk scored the opening goal against Manchester United on Sunday in what was another commanding display from the Netherlands international.

His form has earned him a place in Crooks’ Premier League team of the week, and the BBC Sport pundit was absolutely gushing with praise for the former Southampton man.

Speaking about Van Dijk, Crooks praised his ability in both boxes, and his quality on the ball as well, with the 28-year-old truly an outstanding all-rounder.

“When Virgil van Dijk rose majestically above the Manchester United defence to nod home yet another set-piece for Liverpool I thought it was game over,” Crooks said.

“Van Dijk caused United all sorts of problems on set plays and they got absolutely nothing out of him in defence. The Dutchman has become renowned for his aerial prowess in both boxes, his defending is superb and his ability to make the telling pass should not be underestimated.

“Without doubt the best centre-back in the world right now.”

Liverpool fans will be delighted with their star player once again, as it’s always great to see a big name step up and influence a big match.

They don’t come much bigger than Liverpool vs Man Utd, even if their opponents are not what they used to be.

Most important, however, is the three points, which put LFC 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand, with the result also coming after Manchester City dropped points against Crystal Palace.